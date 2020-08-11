Need a drink while you’re on the go? We’ve got you covered

Did you hear? It’s now legal for to-go cocktails in Chicago! That means you can sip pre-mixed drinks forged by some of the city’s best bartenders from the comfort of your front porch.

The Chicago Scene ventured around the River North neighborhood and sampled some of the tasty offerings from Ema, Three Dots and a Dash, Il Porcellino, and Ramen-San. It’s been a summer Chicago, you deserve a break with a crafted cocktail. Continue to support your local restaurants, they need you.