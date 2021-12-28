Navy Pier’s first hotel offers impressive views of city skyline fireworks for NYE

Looking for a unique spot that offers a lot of Chicago and U.S. Military history to spend NYE?

Sitting at the end of Navy Pier, the Sable Hotel offers unique dining experiences at it’s main restaurant, Lirica, and the sunning views atop the nation’s largest rooftop bar at offshore.

The 223-room hotel is the first hotel at Navy Pier, boasting unparalleled views of Lake Michigan and Chicago’s skyline. You’ll find a nautical theme to honor the naval history of the city’s pier, down to the each room’s nautical theme. Each guest room faces the lake, making you feel like you’re right on top of the lake.

The name Sable is an homage to the historical vessel during World War II. Blending the Navy Pier’s past as a training center for new recruits in the U.S. Navy and the homeport for USS Sable.

Early days of Navy Pier