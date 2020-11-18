Museum of Illusions is the Chicago Scene

Museum of Illusions – Chicago is like no place you’ve been before. We are a one-of-a-kind edutainment destination where you can immerse yourself in the wonderful world of illusions! You will enjoy more than 80 visual and educational exhibits featuring holograms, stereograms, optical illusions, and immersive rooms that are designed to tease the senses and trick the mind. It’s #thechicagoscene.

The Museum of Illusions is located in the heart of downtown Chicago, just steps away from Millennium Park and the iconic Macy’s on State Street. With public transportation around every corner, there’s no easier destination to get to. Whether you’re looking for a new adventure, a family excursion, or simply looking to broaden your knowledge and perspective, MOI is your go-to place for a fun and safe experience!

Get lost in the world of illusions. We know you’ll love every minute of it!