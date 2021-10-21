Museum of Illusions is decked out for Halloween, ready to mystify your mind

CHICAGO — With the Halloween season in full swing, the Museum of Illusions is embracing the season by adding spooky decorative elements to the already mind-bending experience.

The museum, which is located just steps away from Millennium Park and Willis Tower, touts itself as a one-of-a-kind edutainment destination where you can immerse yourself in the wonderful world of illusions. Guests can expect more than 80 visual and educational exhibits featuring holograms, stereograms, optical illusions and immersive rooms that are designed to tease the senses and trick the mind.

The Museum of Illusions is offering up an adult-only “Spooky Hours” where guests can enjoy the museum after regular hours with your friends, all while enjoying a beer or some wine.

Embracing the Halloween season at Museum of Illusions

Whether you’re looking for a new adventure, a family excursion, or simply looking to broaden your knowledge and perspective, MOI is your go-to place for Halloween fun. For more information, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.