Modern Indian grill debuts at Urbanspace Food Hall

CHICAGO — Over the last several years, Chicago has seen food halls pop up in the Loop and West Loop. New to the Urbanspace Food Hall, located at 15 West Washington Street, is Bhoomi.

Bhoomi, the Sanskrit word for earth, focuses on organic, sustainably sourced ingredients proudly presented in contemporary Indian dishes.

Bhoomi prides itself with an obsession with high-quality, wholesome ingredients. It’s immediately evident on the menu, which is driven by whole grain, pasture-raised and naturally grown products. It’s an homage to the the culinary giant, and the owner’s father known as the “czar of Indian food,” Jiggs Karla. His next generation of family has created an inspired ode to grilled Indian food in Chicago.

The Phulka Roti at Bhoomi

The Phulka Roti is similar to Mexican Tacos and includes many of the same toppings and spices to give its signature taste and look. Guests looking to explore their palate will enjoy the bold flavors of India.

