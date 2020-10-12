Mission Point is the vintage resort and experience you’ve been waiting for

Need to get away this weekend? The Chicago Scene back on the road and we’ve found our way to Mission Point for a weekend getaway. Unplug and absorb this vintage resort transporting you back to a simpler time. Located on the sunrise side of historic Mackinac Island, enjoy a time and space where horses are the main form of transportation and the setting is nothing but relaxation. It’s Pure Michigan and the Chicago Scene on the road!

Be whisked away to a resort unlike any other. Located on the sunrise side of historic Mackinac Island, Mission Point has something to offer everyone. Whether you’re a family looking for an unforgettable summer vacation, a couple looking for a romantic getaway, or a business executive looking for a meeting space with a picturesque backdrop, Mission Point Resort will amaze you.

When you arrive, you’ll discover a vintage resort transporting you back to a simpler time. A time when cars were still an invention of the future and days were spent in the pursuit of relaxing pleasures.