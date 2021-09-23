Minority and family-owned strength training business bolsters sense of community experience in West Loop

Train Moment prides itself as a workout staple and a place of community culture in the West Loop. Since 2019, Train Moment focuses on strength forward group training and combines low-impact strength training with HITT conditioning intervals.

Founded by husband and wife duo Nickolas-James and Katie Rodriguez, the mission of this minority and family-owned business is centered in creating a community atmosphere. Classes take place right out in front of the building, welcoming passerby to watch or join in the effort.

Training session lead by Coach K

“We call ourselves strength forward, at least two-thirds of each workout we’re focusing strength,” Rodriguez said.

An exclusive opportunity at Train Moment includes access to the social media sensation CLMBR machines. They will be the first business in the Midwest to feature these machines.

For more information on their Fall40 challenge, click here.

Inside Train Moment

