Pixar Putt is the ultimate pop-up, open-air mini-golf experience at Navy Pier. Made up of 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters and icons from some of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved films, including “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo” and “Coco.”

Pixar Putt is staged at Polk Brothers Park at Navy Pier, now through Aug. 21. The course will be open seven days a week with Pixar Putt After Dark, evening sessions for 18 and over will take place Thursday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are expected to sell out fast, and advanced booking is highly encouraged. Tickets are only available digitally, you can find the link here.

