Michelin Starred Acadia in South Loop offers free neighborhood market every Saturday with entertainment and hospitality

Acadia in the South Loop has a free industry market with live entertainment, delivering meals to frontline workers, and being a good neighbor.

The sophisticated, elegant space of Acadia provides a perfect house for the simultaneously contemporary and classic cuisine from Chef McCaskey.

Divided into a bar space, dining room and private dining room, Acadia is comfortable and inviting, with natural elements throughout. Soaring ceilings and colors of warm neutrals, cool grays, chocolate and celadon are peppered throughout the minimal space. An open kitchen doorway and wine room reinforce the fact that Acadia is first and foremost about great food and wine, and attention to detail paid to both.

A four and ten course tasting menu and ala carte bar menu features McCaskey’s contemporary menus that lean towards progressive global cuisine. Attentive polished service, contemporary-classic cocktails from Michael Simon and a global wine list with a cellar of 2,000 bottles round out the offerings.

Since its launch, Acadia has drawn constant rave reviews including a prestigious 2012 Jean Banchet Best New Restaurant Award, Two Michelin Stars, Four Stars from Phil Vettel- Chicago Tribune, Five Diamonds from AAA, and Four Stars from Forbes Travel Star Ratings.