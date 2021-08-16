Meet Me on the Mile draws visitors to first-of-its-kind street festival on Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO — For the first time ever Chicago’s Mag Mile was closed down for a street festival Sunday. The Meet Me on the Mile celebration kicked off between Michigan Avenue between Pearson and Chicago Avenue near the historic Water Tower at Jane Byrne Park.

Highlights included an all-day classic car show, live music from a variety of performers, Silent Disco Yoga on Michigan Avenue, and four 10-foot-tall Chicago red star sculptures representing the Chicago flag. Other notable activities included street artists, a PAWS adoption event, food vendors and even a vaccine clinic.

Festival near Jane Byrne Park

Kimberly Bares is the President and CEO of Magnificent Mile Association.

“This is the first time that Michigan Ave has been closed for something like a street festival in the summer, ever,” she said. “Chicago and cities across the country have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. We wanted to make sure everybody knew we were open for business.”

Sunday’s event was themed “Music & Motors” and is the first of three dates. Future festival dates will have something unique to offer Chicagoans. Guests are encouraged to register in advance for free event reminders and updates.

The Magnificent Mile Association, founded in 1912 and is a private, nonprofit membership organization with a mission of preserving, promoting, and enhancing one of Chicago’s most unique neighborhoods. Click here for more information on Meet Me on the Mile.

Motors and Music the theme at Meet Me on the Mile

