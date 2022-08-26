“To create something from nothing is one of the greatest feelings, and I would—I don’t know, I wish it upon everybody. It’s heaven,” – Prince.

It’s been raining purple for most of the summer downtown Chicago. Prince: The Immersive Experience made its world debut right here in the Midwest. Presented by Superfly in partnership with The Prince Estate, attendees are invited to fully immerse themselves in the music and life of Prince.

Designed for music lovers young and old, Prince fans, families and everyone in between, the interactive trip will take visitors through more than 10 multidimensional spaces. Fans can experience Prince’s life, creative evolution and original sound in a new and illuminating way. Step inside the Purple Rain album cover; head into Prince’s beloved Paisley Park workspace Studio A to mix an iconic greatest hit and get down to an audiovisual dance party designed by Prince’s lighting designer, Roy Bennett.

The studio experience

The Experience also features historic wardrobe pieces, photography, instruments, and much more courtesy of The Prince Estate. Prince: The Experience is located at The Shops at North Bridge on the Mag Mile.

Prince

Prince: The Immersive Experience will be open in Chicago through October 9. Click here for tickets.

