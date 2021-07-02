Long Play Music Fest prepares for opening day

A four-day family friendly festival “Long Play Music Fest” starts Friday, July 1st near Rockford.

Tom Barnas takes us to the site with a look at its inaugural weekend.

Long Play Music Fest will kick off with a baseball game between the Rivets and Battle Creek and the Carnival both starting at 3:00 PM on Thursday, July 1.



“After Thursday’s event, the stadium will be transformed into Long Play Music Fest with the addition of our Main Stage to Center Field and the Grill Pit that will feature local restaurant vendors,” said StarEvents CEO John Barry. “Rivets Stadium will be filled with smells of BBQ, beverages, and people joining their friends and families for a reunion like no other.”

There will be 2 Stages and More than 20 live bands including the Gin Blossoms on Friday, Jeff Tweedy on Saturday and Cheap Trick on Sunday. Fireworks will be provided by the city of Loves Park.



The Carnival outside the stadium will be held July 1 through July 4 and will feature rides like Pharoah’s Fury, Orbiter, Moby Dick, Freakout, Cliffhanger, Fast and Furious, Zero Gravity, and more!

Details of the Carnival and fest here.