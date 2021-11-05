Logan Square co-op brings together thousands, creates vibrant food community

Are you looking for a grocery store that specializes in locally grown products? Perhaps you’re looking for a more community-oriented atmosphere rather than a big box experience?

Dill Pickle Co-Op has flourished in Logan Square with equitable economic relationships and a focus on a positive environmental impact and inclusive practices.

International Cooperative Alliance defines a co-op as: “A co-operative is an autonomous association of persons united voluntarily to meet their common economic, social, and cultural needs and aspirations through a jointly-owned and democratically-controlled enterprise.”

Dill Pickle Co-Op at the Logan Square Farmers Market

The guidelines by which co-ops around the world use are the cooperative principles.

Voluntary and open membership. Democratic member control Member economic participation Autonomy and independence Education, training and information Co-operation among co-operatives Concern for community

Part of the success of Dill Pickle Co-op is its location. Located on Milwaukee Ave and the Logan Square Blue Line stop, it serves those seven values on a daily basis.

“We feel compelled as pioneers for the Chicago co-op culture,” Marketing Manager David Nobel said. “The exciting news is that we have start-up coming with Chicago Market coming to Uptown, Wild Onion in Rodges Park, South Side Co-Op is on the South Side of Chicago, Praire Co-Op is going to be in Lombard, Illinois. And we can’t forget Sugar Beet in Oak Park. We currently are the only ones in the city of Chicago.”

Community of owners

