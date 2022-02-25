Local playwright continues family legacy with new original play

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A local independent production company continues a 23-year long tradition of family theater with original work, Lorraine. The play will show at the Al Larson Prairie Center For The Arts Saturday, February 26 after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be for one night only, exploring the family legacy of the play’s director and their decades long commitment to community theatre. The play is a timely reflection on the Civil Rights Movement and the pillars of Dr. King’s legacy through a young couple’s resilient love story.

The play follows a young, interracial couple. Their plans to elope are interrupted when they find themselves at the Lorraine Motel on the fateful day of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s assassination on April 4, 1968.

“Lorraine” depicts the resilience of love and humanity through the lens of this iconic historical event that shifted the Civil Rights Movement and gave new meaning to the fight for justice both personally for the couple and politically for the country.

Aside from the topics embedded in the play, there is another story here about the continuation of a Black family’s legacy of producing local community theater in Chicagoland. It’s a story of everyday people making a difference through art and creating space for others to shine and grow within their community.

To get tickets or learn more about the play and B-Side Studios, click here.

