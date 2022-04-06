CHICAGO — As the start of another baseball season is upon us, Chicagoans are reminded of what goes hand in hand with baseball: hot dogs!

If you ask anyone from Chicago what their favorite hot dog stand is, you’re bound to get a small history lesson on why it’s their favorite and why you should give it a try.

The debate as to where the best dogs are made in Chicago has been ongoing for years and years.

WGN’s Chicago Scene recently ventured to the city’s Ravenswood neighborhood to talk to Mike Payne, owner of the legendary Byron’s Hot Dogs, to get some answers.

With two locations in the area for over 40 years and having served Chicago’s famous “meal on a bun” on the South Lawn of the White House to former President Barack Obama and our nation’s senators, Payne is a bit of an expert on the topic.

Mike and Ann Payne with President Obama

With so many options and so many opinions on hot dogs, we asked Payne what makes Bryon’s so special?

“Byron’s goes a step further than classic Chicago style hot dog where you have mustard, relish, tomato, relish, onion, pickle, hot peppers, and celery salt. We take it a few steps further with lettuce, cucumber, and green peppers to the classic ingredient of the Chicago-style hot dog and that’s how we came up with the Byron’s hog dog,” said Payne.

“We call it a meal on a bun,” he said.

Voted best fries in the nation from GQ Magazine, you’ll have a feast fit for a King with a hot dog, fries and a pop. To learn more about Byron’s Hot Dogs and download their app, click here.

Byron’s Hot Dogs on Iriving Park Road near Wrigley Field