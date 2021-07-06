Live music, movie nights, fitness series among free activities available at Gallagher Way all summer

CHICAGO — Located in the heart of Wrigleyville and adjacent to Wrigley Field, Gallagher Way is an entertainment destination where family, friends, neighbors and visitors get together. It offers year-round community programming, including movie nights, an outdoor fitness series, live music, open-air markets and more.

Jared Rush is the Director of Event Programming.

“Most of it’s all free,” he said. “You can register online for fitness classes, but other than that, you can just show up anytime you want.”

Starting this week, free summer programming returns. Activities include the return of Music Box Theatre’s movies, interactive music by the Old Town School of Folk Music, the French Market, and fitness classes.

Wiggleworms in the park

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from surrounding restaurants, as well as the on-site concession stands. Guests are welcome to bring their own food as well.

VIP reserved seating is available for $25, which includes a reserved seat, an alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage of choice, a Jeni’s Ice Creams “Street Treat” and a snack.

Reserved seating is now available to book online or on-site before the start of each movie. Space is limited and guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Click here for more information.

