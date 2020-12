Help save Chicago’s music industry. The CIVL - Chicago Independent Venue League Music series starts tonight! Tonight at 8p, music from local Chicago artists, from your favorite Chicago venues. This special event provides emergency relief funds for Chicago’s music industry employees due to the mandatory shutdown that was placed on all venues in March. Matt Woodburn and Tim Tuten explain how you can help.

