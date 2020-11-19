Let your favorite restaurant make your Thanksgiving dinner, you deserve the break

Take a load off! Let your favorite restaurant do all the work! The Chicago Scene in the kitchens of three Chicago institutions showing a stress-free Thanksgiving with some turkey tips from Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, alternative (ahhhhh-mazing) dishes, and sides from Aba Restaurant, and pie! Oh, snap…pies from Beatrix!

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

WHERE: 60 E. Grand Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Carryout: Wednesday, November 25: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

CARRYOUT: Joe’s is offering a Thanksgiving Dinner for Four for carryout. The menu includes: Greens Salad with creamy vinaigrette, Roasted Turkey Breast with leg and thigh confit served with Pan Gravy, Jennie’s Mashed Potatoes, Baked Butternut Squash, Classic Stuffing with sausage, Martha’s Cranberry Relish, and Pumpkin Chiffon Pie. The cost is $250, plus tax and all items will be bulk packed, labeled and reheating instructions will be provided. Additional menu items, wine pairings and whole pies are available as add-ons. Orders must be placed by November 18 at 5:00 PM for pick-up on November 25.

CONTACT: 312-379-5637 | Make a reservation at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab | Order carryout and delivery from Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Aba

WHERE: 302 N. Green St., 3rd fl., Chicago, IL 60607

WHEN: Tuesday, November 24 – Wednesday, November 25: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

CARRYOUT: Aba is offering a Thanksgiving carryout menu with a Mediterranean twist. The menu includes Pumpkin Hummus, Truffle Baked Orzo, Green Beans with almonds and mushroom aioli, Beef Tenderloin Kebab, Brussels Sprouts, the Creme Brûlée Pie, and more. The menu is $48.95 per person, plus tax. Whole pies and bottles of wine are also available to add on. Orders must be placed by Monday, November 23 and pick-up is at Aba on Tuesday, November 24 and Wednesday, November 25. Please note, Aba is closed on Thanksgiving Day. View Aba’s Thanksgiving menu.

CONTACT: 773-645-1400 | Order carryout and delivery from Aba

Aba: Order by Monday, November 23rd – PickUp on Tuesday, November 24th and Wednesday, November 25th. Meals available for 2, 4, 6 people.

Beatrix – River North, Fulton Market, Streeterville, Oak Brook

WHERE: River North: 519 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60654 | Fulton Market: 834 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607 | Streeterville: 671 N. St. Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 | Oak Brook: 272 Oakbrook Center, Oak brook, IL 60523

WHEN: Order by Monday, November 23 for pick-up on Wednesday, November 25

WHAT: Order Beatrix whole housemade pies including the signature Oh My! Caramel Pie ($50, plus tax), Pumpkin Pecan Pie ($55, plus tax) or the Tall, Dark and Handsome Chocolate Cake ($55, plus tax).

CONTACT: Order pies to go from Beatrix – River North | Order pies to go from Beatrix – Fulton Market | Order pies to go from Beatrix – Streeterville | Order pies to go from Beatrix – Oak Brook

Beatrix: Order Pies To-Go by Monday, November 23rd – Pickup on Wednesday November 25th. For Dinner To-Go, enjoy from our Streeterville and Oak Brook locations. Order by Saturday, November 20th for pick-up on Wednesday, November 25th.