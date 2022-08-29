CHICAGO — Are you looking for something beyond a basic sandwich?

All Too Well touts a charming retro market space created by Mitchell Abou Jamra. Situated next door to Evette’s in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, the market takes after its sister location with an aesthetic reminiscent of a special place from Jamra’s childhood, a classic market.

While Evette’s replicated his grandmother’s living room, All Too Well resembles the classic markets his family used to operate. The space is adorned with an abundance of greenery and an exterior commissioned by local artist Ken Klopack.

All Too Well offers artisan sandwiches, grab-and-go items, Passion House coffee, cured meats, cheeses, everyday essentials, locally sourced goods, and more. The store also offers in-store shopping, a small dining area, as well as pickup and delivery via third-party apps.

Jamar’s family market

“My family has owned delis, butcher shops, and neighborhood markets for decades. It’s my generation’s time to follow in their footsteps,” Jamra said. “I’m excited to bring this concept to the neighborhood and create another way to share my family’s heritage and culture through food.”

Taking a page from his market and butcher shop roots, the grab-and-go section highlights a selection of handpicked cured meats, cheese, and accouterments perfect for creating charcuterie and cheese boards as well as classic Lebanese mezza style meals.

