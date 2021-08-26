Learning the sport of polo at the Oak Brook Polo Academy

There’s always that one sport we’ve always wanted to try at some point? For me, polo has always been that sport. I took a short 30-mile drive down to Bolingbrook from Chicago and checked off a portion of my bucket list at the Oak Brook Polo Academy.

For those who may not be familiar with the sport, polo has been in the Chicago area since 1922. Known as “The town that polo built,” business leader and outdoorsman, Paul Butler, along with his brother founded the Oak Brook Polo Club and later the Village of Oak Brook.

Butler and his children would go on to turn Oak Brook into what they believe to be “the polo capital of the world” with 14 fields and stabling for over 300 horses.

Lessons to be learned

Through association with the Oak Brook Polo Club, Oak Brook Polo Academy was born. It’s a school dedicated to the education, instruction, and advancement of new and seasoned players of the art of polo.

Jenna Davis is the Academy Director.

“We have our intro to polo clinic, we have them all summer and are great for those who want to come out and try polo. Maybe you don’t have any riding experience, maybe you do, polo is a great sport and we’re accepting of everybody,” she said.

They offer a 10 lesson group package and have six weeks to use that lesson. They accept riding of all ages and experiences.

