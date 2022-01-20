Learning the secret of constructing Eli’s Cheesecake’s signature “giant slice” birthday cheesecake

Eli’s Cheesecake. A slice of Chicago history started with humble beginnings at Eli Schulman’s restaurant on Chicago’s West Side. It has blossomed into a third-generation, family-owned bakery, specializing in cheesecake and desserts that can be shipped nationwide.

Over 40 years ago, Eli Schulman, who was born January 22, 1910, declared cheesecake would be the signature dessert for his legendary Chicago steakhouse, Eli’s The Place For Steak. His unconventional fast and hot baking method resulted in the creation of “Chicago style” cheesecake: a beautiful caramelization on the outside and a creamy consistency on the inside, baked on a shortbread cookie crust. Eli’s proudly hand makes all its desserts at Eli’s Cheesecake World, located on Chicago’s Northwest side

“Charity will never bust you,” and “treat others as if you were the other,” are the golden rules of Schulman and are still followed to this day by his son and president of the company, Marc Schulman. Eli’s Cheesecake prides itself in carrying on the traditions set by its founder.

Founder’s Day pays homage to the Schulman and Eli’s Cheesecake is celebrating with their signature “giant slice” of cheesecake on his birthday, January 22, at Eli’s headquarters in Chicago.

