Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week offers unique prix fixe menus while giving back to local food pantries

With spring in full bloom, Chicagoans are itching to get out and explore the city. What better way to discover a neighborhood than to eat your way through it?

Now through April 18, you can get test your palate in the Lakeview and Roscoe Village neighborhoods and help a good cause at the same time. It’s all part of Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week.

Carisa Marconet is Events and Marketing Director of Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce.

“We have restaurants participating in both the Lakeview and Roscoe Village neighborhoods,” she said. ‘With over 20 restaurants with a variety of unique prix fixe menus available for dine-in and takeout.”

Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week features prix fixe menus available for breakfast, lunch or dinner. With any prix fixe menu purchase, a $3 donation will be added to each order in support of local food pantries Lakeview Pantry and Common Pantry.

It’s the perfect way to try new, delicious eats while supporting local restaurants and giving back to a great cause.



Restaurants featured in the video:

Southport Grocery

3552 N. Southport Ave.

Chicago, Illinois 60613

(773) 665-0100

Doña Tola

3751 . Southport Ave.

Chicago, Illinois 60613

(773) 661-2666



Coal Fire Pizza

3707 N Southport Ave

Chicago, Illinois 60613

(773) 477-2625

Other participating restaurants and more details can be found here.