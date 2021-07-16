Lake Lawn Resort providing perfect escape for family road trip for over 140 years

Lake Lawn Resort provides the opportunity to step back from the hustle and bustle of life and enjoy the simpler pleasures in life.

Sitting on two-miles of Delavan Lake’s shoreline, Lake Lawn is part of the Lake Geneva region, just 90 minutes from Chicago.

Lake Lawn Resort has been a tradition for hundreds of families throughout the years. It’s been part of Wisconsin leisure life since 1898.

Once a stop for the big band greats like Benny Goodman and Count Basie, it’s nestled on over 250-acres of natural lakeside beauty.

Crowds dancing at the old ballroom

Families can enjoy plenty of downtime at Majestic Oaks Golf Course, 165-slip full-service marina, a 76’ tour boat, The Lake Lawn Queen, boat and water sports rentals, three pools, a retail outlet, fitness center, Calladora Spa, along with 271 guest rooms.

Early days of Lake Lawn

The old toboggan slide onto a frozen lake

