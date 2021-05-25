Knights, horses, fans return! Medieval Times reopens after year-long closure

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — It was just over one year since the last spark flew from clashing steel swords at Medieval Times. The 85,000 square-foot stone castle is finally open, offering its signature four-course meal and the same one-of-a-kind entertainment.

In accordance with government officials, they’ve created a safe and socially distant experience for fans.

Opening ceremonies

Camden Brown is the Show Cast Manager.

“During the 13 months the castle may have looked asleep from the outside, but there was a lot going on in the inside. We had a skeleton crew that was taking care of our horses, taking care of our falcons, making sure the building didn’t fall down,” he said. “Over the last month or so we’ve been putting together all the procedures to help our guests and employees with social distancing. We want our guests to be safe and we want our employees to be safe. We have masks and face shields.”

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament was founded in 1977 in Spain. Medieval Times is based upon authentic Medieval history and the true story of a noble family with documentation dating back to the 11th Century.

Knights on horseback during the tournament

During the show, guests experience an electrifying performance featuring heroic knights on spirited horses displaying the astounding athletic feats and thrilling swordplay that have become hallmarks of this unique entertainment experience.

Health guidelines are updated regularly, please visit their website for the latest mask guidelines before heading to the tournament.

Medieval Times

2001 N. Roselle Rd

Schaumburg, IL