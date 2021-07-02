Kerry Wood Celebrity Golf Invitational raises funds for Lurie Children’s Hospital

Chicago Cubs fan favorite Kerry Wood once again partnered with The Ace Hardware Foundation and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago through the Ace Presents the Kerry Wood Celebrity Golf Invitational. This year’s event was held on June 28 at Medinah Country Club.

“For me to come out here to spend the day playing golf and be surrounded by people that want to give back and want to help was a no-brainer to be a part of,” Wood said.

Funds raised will benefit Lurie Children’s, which relies on philanthropic support to care for more than 200,000 children each year.

In 2020, the Ace Hardware Foundation raised $17.9 million for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals across the country, and more than $2.3 million in support of Lurie Children’s Department of Family Services and Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

This year we’re happy to report that in just one day, they raised over $1 million.

Pitch in Program — Wood Family Foundation

