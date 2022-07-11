From being homeless to becoming one of the most soft after emcee for A-listers as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Snoop Dogg and Ellen DeGeneres

Chicagoan and viral sensation DJ Livia is one of the youngest music professionals and sought-after emcee’s in today’s entertainment industry. The Chicago native has been requested by A-listers such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Snoop Dog. She has also performed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Chicago Scene caught up with the rising star on her success and Chicago roots.

DJ Livia was born in Chicago, and along with her brothers, she rose to popularity as a member of The Chi-Town Finest Breakers, also known as The Monster Kids. Her father, Henry. AKA DJ West Side, taught her and her brothers how to dance and DJ.

DJ Livia with music Icons

Her half Mexican, half Filipina culture has inspired her to embrace the love of all music.

You can find DJ Livia live every week on social media or you can click here.

