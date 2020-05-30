JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop in Irving Park might have the best-breaded pork tenderloin sandwich, ever!

When Sweary Mary asks you do do something, you do it! Our camera crews have the best spots in the city to check out. JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop is worth the trip from any corner of the world you call home. Experiencing the breaded pork tenderloin sandwich ranks up there with some of the best sandwich experiences in Chicago.

Currently, run only by the owner of the shop, Chris Cunningham is keeping his dream alive one sandwich at a time. If you’re in the neighborhood, or up for the trip… It’s worth it. JT’s has a delicious mix of the most “Midwest” sandwiches on any menu in the city. If you’re at JT’s, you are the Chicago Scene.

Find them here.