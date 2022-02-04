Jitterbug Sweets creates confection, pairs it with iconic Rob Roy — and you can make them both

CHICAGO — Want to impress your Valentine this year? Whip us some chocolate treats and pair it with a boozy American classic cocktail, the Rob Roy.

Chicago Scene spoke with award-winning chef and owner of Jitterbug Sweets Marianna Reynolds on all things chocolate. Reynolds has created a special Pecan Prance Bar that pairs with a Rob Roy cocktail.

Jitterbug Sweets is a true labor of love for Reynolds, as she’s creating the chocolate confections all by herself. Reynolds’ chocolate candies achieved to regal award-winning status by using premium ingredients.

Reynolds selected her Pecan Prance with the classic Rob Roy, calling out the complimentary flavors of the buttered pecan caramel and vermouth and cherry flavors of the cocktail.

Chicago Bartender Laura Lynch notes that the Rob Roy cocktail is a classic sip that is “robust yet polished, stately, handsome and dignified” to be savored over the course of conversation for a Valentine’s evening.

The pairing of a Rob Roy cocktail with Jitterbug Sweets’ pecan prance

Rob Roy

¾ oz. Scotch Whiskey

1 oz. Vermouth

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Brandied Cherry



Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir until very cold and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a cherry.

To learn more about Jitterbug Sweets and their Valentine’s chocolate box, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.