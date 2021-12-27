Jimmy Chamberlin, Frank Catalano prep for Monday’s City Winery show

Get ready to ring in the new year with two Chicago musical legends. Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin joins forces with saxophone legend Frank Catalano on December 27 at Chicago’s City Winery.

Most music fans know Chamberlin from his years of touring and recording with the Smashing Pumpkins and the hit albums: “Siamese Dream”, “Mellon Collie and The Infinite Sadness”, “Machina,” and this year’s “Cyr.”

More recently, music lovers may have seen Catalano performing at Riot Fest with Violent Femmes, headlining the Chicago Jazz Festival with his own band or jammin’ with Les Claypool. He was thrown into the international spotlight as a teenager, performing with Miles Davis, Tony Bennett, Louie Bellson, Charles Earland, Junior Wells, Randy Brecker, and Von Freeman.

The duo will be leading their all-star band for an evening of high-energy music that will blow the dust off 2021 as we get the party started for 2022.

Catalano and Chamberlin have released numerous critically acclaimed albums, the most recent being “Tokyo Number 9” which was recorded while touring Japan and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Jazz Charts.”

