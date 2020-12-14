Jack Frost Winter Village & Christmas Tree Farm Pop-Up is a socially distant activity with fun for the whole family

Mazel tov! Celebrating the beginning of Hanukkah with 8 Crazy Nights at Graystone Tavern! It’s Chicago’s first and only Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar! The experience is complete with Latkes, Kugel, Matzo Ball Soup, and cocktails with traditional Hanukkah flavors. With an outdoor patio that’s heated and covered, it’s got everything you need to enjoy the Festival of Lights this holiday season.

Check out other Chicago Scene segments Think you have a great Chicago Scene idea? Tell us!