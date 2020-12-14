Jack Frost Winter Village & Christmas Tree Farm Pop-Up is a socially distant activity with fun for the whole family

Chicago Scene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jack Frost Winter Village & Christmas Tree Farm Pop-Up is a socially distant safe activity for the whole family. With several illuminated scenes, it creates that perfect Instagramable moment. With a sprawling 2-acre footprint in the Goose Island neighborhood, it’s Chicago’s largest and only evergreen Christmas Tree Trail that has a little something for everyone. Pre-purchased access is required, open rain or shine.

Check out other Chicago Scene segments 
Think you have a great Chicago Scene idea? Tell us!

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News