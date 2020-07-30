“It’s the largest outdoor area ropes course and adventure park in the country” The Forge Lemont Quarries

As an innovative leader in outdoor recreation, The Forge: Lemont Quarries is a state-of-the-art adventure park designed to deliver unique year-round activities for adventurers of all ages and abilities.

Established in 2016, The Forge: Lemont Quarries is a purpose-built social enterprise that provides countless opportunities for our guests to experience elevated outdoor adventure 365 days a year.

Featuring a versatile and wide-ranging mix of recreational activities set among a reclaimed natural landscape, the park offers an escape to tranquil and interactive green space where guests can test their personal boundaries while engaging with a passionate community of like-minded outdoor enthusiasts.