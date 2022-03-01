It’s Paczki Day! Here’s 3 spots to get your fix this Fat Tuesday

It might be called Fat Tuesday and the beginning of Mardi Gras around the country, but here in Chicago, it’s also known as paczki day!

But where can you get them? There are plenty of bakeries serving them up. These are just three of the many options and these are serving up slightly different takes on the pastry.

Oak Mill prepping for Fat Tuesday

Oak Mill Bakery

Oak Mill Bakery has five bakeries across the Chicago area. They are a family-owned bakery serving up the finest European-style baked goods since 1986. They specialize in high-end cakes, pastries, tortes, sweet table displays and baked goods made from scratch, each and every day.

They ramp up their production of pączki’s with their 15 options, to learn more about the selections offered and a location in your area, click here.

House of Cakes

House of Cakes is a staple in Chicago’s Edison Park neighborhood. Another family-owned bakery since 1987, they offer up a one-of-a-kind specialty cakes and pastries. They’re known for their cheese sticks, pizza bread, cakes and a variety of baked goods.

House of Cakes in Edison Park

The staff at House of Cakes worked all day Monday to be ready for Tuesday with their paczki offerings. Call ahead and bring cash, they are a retro cash-only bakeshop. Click here for more information.

Polish Paczki Cafe

An institution in the Chicago area, Polish Paczki Cafe is one of the only places in the city that makes the delicious paczki every single day. A Polish restaurant and bakery, they’ve been up since midnight to keep up with the demand of the holiday to bring the freshest paczki around. They only make the traditional paczki made with a filling of plumb, rose, and raspberry.

To learn more about the Polish Paczki Cafe, click here.

Hard at work making traditional paczki at the Polish Paczki Cafe