Inspired by his daughter, Ryan Dempster teams up with Goose Island for a beer and a burger for a good cause

For many Cubs fans, “Go Cubs Go” being played at Wrigley Field after a Cubs victory is a rite of passage at the beginning of the baseball season. And Goose Island is celebrating the beginning of baseball season and teaming up with Ryan Dempster for another “Clybourn Collab Burger.”

They’re calling it the “Off The Mound Burger” and it’s inspired by Dempster’s favorite burger in Oregon and his Canadian roots. The “Off the Mound Burger” is a house-made burger blend, topped with caramelized onions, sharp Canadian cheddar, crispy prosciutto, bone marrow butter and a Goose IPA aioli.

“The killer part is the flash fried prosciutto on top,” Dempster said. “He cuts it really thin and fries it up and slaps it on a brioche bun. (My favorite bun on a burger). The whole bite together is just absolutely delightful.

The burger is also paired with a limited edition Off the Mound crowler (a 32 oz can), signed by Dempster himself. (While supplies last.)

“You get to fill it up with your beer of choice,” he said. “I personally recommend Cubby Blue. Why not? It’s April and it’s opening month of baseball.”

The burger is now available at Clybourn Brewhouse for the month of April and proceeds will benefit the 22 Family Foundation.

It’s a cause very important to Dempster.

“My daughter Riley was born with 22q Deletion syndrome,” he said. “We wanted to raise some awareness and raise some money while having a beer and burger.”

22q11.2 Deletion syndrome or 22q s a disorder caused by a small missing piece of the 22nd chromosome. This tiny missing portion of chromosome can affect every system in the human body. 22q can be the cause of nearly 200 mild to serious health and developmental issues in children.

You can catch Dempster’s Off The Mound Podcast where all podcasts are available and see his work on the Marquee Network.

Goose Island Brewhouse

1800 N Clybourn Ave.

Chicago, IL 60614