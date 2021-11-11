Inner Voice, longest-running veterans’ program in Illinois, offers living and employment services

Abraham Lincoln once said, “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan. It’s the Department of Veterans Affairs’ motto. And the program Inner Voice honors that motto in providing support for veterans who are at risk of losing their homes, currently experiencing homelessness and/or unemployed.

Inner Voice operates the longest-running Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration/HVRP program in the state and recently located to their new location at the Eddie Beard Veterans’ House on 8040 S. Western Avenue in Chicago.

“We take participants who may not fair well at a traditional residential treatment program,” Director of Eddie Beard Vet House Halbert Williams said. “We meet the participants where they are, work with them, house them first and create a plan within their individual service plan for their goals and objectives to reach independent living.”

Navy Veteran, Henry featured in this story

HVRP assists veterans experiencing homelessness in Cook, Will, Kankakee, and Iroquois counties by acquiring and maintaining living-wage employment through job training and placement. They also work on interview prep, online job search assistance, clothing and transportation.

Some of the services offered include short-term rental assistance, emergency financial assistance, furniture, transit cards, emergency food, case management, and financial literacy and life skills.

Finding a new home with the help of Inner Voice

