Infrared sauna blends modern science and tradition

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — With the cold, dark winter months upon us, why not change up your routine and try something different for a New Year’s resolution?

An infrared sauna experience at Perspire in Downers Grove combines the centuries-old practice of traditional sauna with the modern science of infrared technology and color light therapy. It works by eliminating the sun’s harmful UV rays, infrared saunas provide a safe, restorative sweat session that deeply penetrates the skin, muscles, joints, and tissues. It helps increase circulation, speed oxygen follow, and help rid the body of harmful toxins.

“Tradition sauna studios heat the sauna itself, which heats the air in the room that slowly penetrates the body. With full-spectrum infrared, we’re using three different wavelengths and those wavelengths penetrate the skin on a cellular level,” owner Steve Braverman said.

Perspire Sauna Studio

At Perespire, the infrared sauna studios use near, mid, and far-infrared waves which gently heat the body from within. The cooler temperature of an infrared sauna allows for a longer session and increased therapeutic benefits make it a great alternative to the traditional sauna.

The entire experience leaves the users refreshed and recovered while also giving the body the illusion of getting a cardio workout. It’s also been proven to help with Seasonal Affective Disorder. To learn more about the experience, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.