In the middle of the pandemic, this family started Paws and Claws Chicago Rescue inside their home

A new nonprofit animal rescue founded as a family in the middle of the pandemic. Meet the family behind Paws and Claws Rescue Inc and their unique story on how they started this rescue in 2020. We’ll get an exclusive look at the home-based rescue and see their mission in action in rescuing abandoned and orphaned kittens and dogs who desperately need a home.

Focusing on rescuing orphaned neonatal kittens, nursing kittens with their mothers, under-socialized cats, and dogs who have been at animal care and control facilities for too long. They view themselves as the crossing guards for these vulnerable animals, helping them get from their past, whether that be from a traumatic home, a kennel, or a euthanasia list, to a safe and kind human who will love them.

Based in Evanston, but serve all of Chicago and it’s suburbs including, but not limited to: Morton Grove, Skokie, Wilmette, Des Plaines and Lincolnwood. Their cats and dogs come from all over the Chicagoland area, from Southern Illinois and beyond. For more information, click here.