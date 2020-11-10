Igloo village pops up in Fulton Market as winter looms

Ready to book an igloo or greenhouse for the evening? You’ll need to make a reservation through the restaurant you’d like to dine at. This weekend, the Chicago Scene is the outdoor Fulton Market. Favorites include Beatrix, The Publican, Kuma’s Corner, Duck Duck Goat, and Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken Chicago. Be sure to call ahead and pack a blanket! #thechicagoscene Thank you to Time Out Chicago Editor, Morgan Olsen for helping out!
