CHICAGO — Chicago is a city bursting at its musical seams with an impressive array of music festivals and venues.

The Salt Shed is the latest addition to the independent venue community. It was created by 16 on Center, the team behind the Empty Bottle, Thalia Hall, Evanston SPACE, Beauty Bar and The Promontory.

The Salt Shed is a new performance and multi-purpose space with over 1.5 acres of both indoor and outdoor grounds along the riverfront.

This space is truly unique, taking the historic Morton Salt Shed at 1357 N Elston and complex and transforming it into Chicago’s newest music venue.

The outdoor space concert series has already begun with Fleet Foxes and Makaya McCraven last week.

A state-of-the-art indoor venue is set to open in 2023.

The Salt Shed fairgrounds – Photo by: Elizabeth De La Piedra

The Salt Shed outdoor summer shows will be general admission, which is standing room only. Outside chairs or blankets for sitting will not be permitted. But there are plenty of options to sit and relax, and take in some tunes while enjoying a drink and a meal.

To see a full list of shows and other questions about The Salt Shed, click here.

Atmosphere like no other at the Salt Shed – Photo by: Elizabeth La Piedra