Hungry? The Chicago Scene has your favorite restaurants available for delivery this weekend

Restaurants we discussed in the video:

Avec

Nothing compares to dining at this buzzy West Loop stalwart, but knowing that we can get the chorizo-stuffed, bacon-wrapped dates for takeout is an acceptable consolation prize. Check out all of Avec’s to-go options, from hearty family meals and cocktail kits to classic menu items.

Big Star

Both the Wicker Park and Wrigleyville locations of Big Star are open for pickup and delivery, making it easier than ever to get your hands on crispy fish tacos, creamy guacamole and tequila-spiked margaritas. Now, if only we could order a side of patio vibes.

Brown Sugar Bakery

If you’re celebrating a birthday or you just want to drown your sorrows, cake is in order—specifically, Stephanie Hart’s vanilla and caramel four-layer confection, which is now available for curbside pickup at the 75th Street location.

Dos Urban Cantina

Husband-and-wife team Brian Enyart and Jennifer Jones Enyart are back with two family meals available for pickup—choose from pork carnitas with all the fixings or tamal azteca, a.k.a. Mexican lasagna. Both include one of Jennifer’s famous desserts, so the toughest decision of all is chocolate cake or tres leches?

Elske

Michelin-starred Elske is offering takeout for the very first time, with a new menu every week prepared with love by chefs David and Anna Posey. Up first, the couple leans into the restaurant’s Scandinavian roots with Swedish meatballs served with gravy and tart cherry jam, mashed potatoes, cucumber salad, dinner rolls and chocolate layer cake.

Piece Pizza

One of the city’s all-time best pizzerias is firing up its ovens in anticipation of your delivery or takeout order. We’re big fans of the Honey Butter Fried Chicken pie, with crispy poultry, blue cheese, scallions, buffalo sauce and crunchies.