How to become a ‘Hotdogger’ and drive the famous Wienermobile across the country

You’ve heard the song since you were a kid. You might have even been lucky enough to have a whistle. But have you ever seen the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?

The Wienermobile is synonymous with the Oscar Mayer brand, a company with Chicago roots that go as far back as 1883. The original Oscar Mayer original store opened in Chicago at 1241 North Sedgwick Street.

What’s the purpose of Wienermobile and who drives it?

The Wienermobile is driven by “Hotdoggers.” Hotdoggers are the official spokespeople of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile who travel on a coast-to-coast odyssey for an entire year, making stops across the country and spreading the love of the famous hot dog. Since 1988, Hotdoggers have seen the country through the windshield of an American icon.

But how does one become a Hotdogger?

“You have to be a really lucky dog, every year they get thousands of recent college applicants, and get to travel with the Wienermobile for a whole year,” Hotdogger Ally Friend said.

If this is a life long dream, Oscar Mayer accepts applications for drivers every year to fill the crew of each of the six Wienermobiles.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Hotdoggers

To find out more about the Hodogger program, click here.

Some fun facts about the Wienermobile

There are six traveling across the country at this very moment.

You won’t miss the hot dog on wheels as it spans 27-feet-long, (about 60 hot dogs).

The first Wienermobile was created in 1936.

The engine is powered by Chevy V-8.

