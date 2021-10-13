Horror movies come to life at Sweet Dreams Halloween pop-up in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO — From the name of the pop-up to all the immersive experiences offered, Sweet Dreams is all things horror and Halloween.

With 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor horror movie experience located in Rizzo’s Bar and Inn at 3658 N Clark St, visitors can enjoy a two-hour window to mosey through the space while sipping a cocktail.

Depending on your fandom, your horror nightmare or dream can come alive in the creepy world that is stocked with experiences from 20 classic horror movies all in one nightmarish setting.

IT vignette

Horror movie classics from Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Leatherface to Silent Hill and It, and Killer Klowns to Zombie Land are all part of this Halloween landscape.

“Spooky season is every season for me, I get to do it to work now where we can create these vignettes and have you guys enjoy them,” event producer Alexandria Cerda said.

IT’s Pennywise

The space is set to have your Instagram feed explode with the Halloween scene and social moments. Touted as an experience for all ages, parents are encouraged to bring the kiddos at the opening before night falls, as later in the evening becomes more of an “adulting” experience.

Halloween at Sweet Dreams

