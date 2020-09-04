‘Honey, I Shrunk Kids’ pop-up debuts in Lincoln Square

If you loved the movie when you were a kid, you’ll love this pop-up that pays homage to classic 80’s film! I suggest getting reservations. They are strongly recommended. Guests can make reservations via The Sixth website (in full Honey, I Shrunk The Pop-up gear) which is https://www.thesixthbar.com/

The Sixth cocktail bar transforming into “Honey, I Shrunk The Pop-Up” – an homage to the “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids” movies – now through November 1. Reservations are required.

​Enjoy sidewalk patio and inside seating, 14 movie-themed specialty cocktails by new bar manager Stella Miller along with savory & sweet bites from The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group chefs Chris Teixeira and Nate Henssler. The entire outdoor façade and indoor cocktail bar space will be decked out in oversized décor, large-scale movie scenes, and socially-distant photo opportunities including six-foot tall toy dinosaurs that make the pop-up bar a truly immersive experience where the guests feel “shrunk”.

