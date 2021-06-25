Hilton Chicago reopens, welcomes back guests after year-long pandemic shutdown

CHICAGO — One sure sign of normalcy after much of the nation shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the reopening of the Hilton Chicago.

The historic hotel first opened its doors in 1927 and is one of Chicago’s largest hotels. It reopened to guests on June 10, following a year-long temporary suspension of operations due to the pandemic.

“It brings us immense joy to announce that Hilton Chicago will be welcoming guests again on the heels of our city’s reopening,” John Wells, Hilton Chicago general manager said. “While the pandemic has been the most difficult challenge our industry and hotel has faced in its 90-year-plus history, we look forward to reopening our doors and continuing to make memories for our loyal guests while allowing our legacy as one of the most iconic hotels in Chicago to live on.”

Queen Elizabeth used this room during her stay in Chicago

Hilton Chicago has seen its fair share of historical events for over 90 years including hosting a banquet for Queen Elizabeth II and holding press conferences for former President Barack Obama.

The hotel is conveniently located along the city’s cultural mile on South Michigan Avenue, overlooking the beautifully landscaped grounds of Grant Park and Lake Michigan.

The historic building offers 1,544 guest rooms and suites, including the famous two-story Conrad Hilton Suite — one of 13 residentially-inspired suites, and the largest hotel suite in the Midwest.

