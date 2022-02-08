Here for the food: Goddess and Grocer has the menu for your Big Game watch party

The Big Game is this weekend. Have you decided on snacks? Leave all the cooking and food prep to the folks at The Goddess and Grocer. With locations all over the city, you can call ahead and pick up on game day.

The Goddess and Grocer setup was inspired by the melting pot delis and markets in Melbourne, Australia. Owner Debbie Sharpe set up her first location in 2005 in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood. Sharpe traveled all over the world cooking for rock n’ roll bands like Rod Stewart, Tina Turner and The Rolling Stones. While on tour with Paul McCartney, she fell for Chicago and decided to stay.

Chicago Scene heads to the original location for some Big Game food ideas that are perfect for the football fans who want to celebrate in the comfort of their own home. The catering menu is available for shipment across the country (with some restrictions) and can be ordered via 773-292-7100 or click here.

Inside the Goddess and Grocer

Some items featured in the video:

Pre-Game – serves 3-4

Buffalo Chicken Dip

BBQ Brisket Mac & Cheese

Potato Salad

Half Time

Chili Bar (serves 6) – choice of cactus beef chili / veggie chili / white chicken chili + corn bread, cheddar, sour cream, scallions, hot sauce

– choice of cactus beef chili / veggie chili / white chicken chili + corn bread, cheddar, sour cream, scallions, hot sauce Chicago Style Hot Dog Bar – jumbo all beef Vienna hot dogs, poppy seed buns, yellow mustard, onion, pickle relish, tomato, dill pickle spear, sport peppers, celery

– jumbo all beef Vienna hot dogs, poppy seed buns, yellow mustard, onion, pickle relish, tomato, dill pickle spear, sport peppers, celery Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Game Day Chicken Wings

Desserts

Super Bowl Cupcakes

Decorated Cookies

Decorating Cookie Kits – footballs, helmets, jerseys

Beverages

Overtime Old Fashioned cocktail

Spitful – Gridiron Golden Lager

Off Color – Apex Predator

Tequila Touchdown cocktail

