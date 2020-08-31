Help save Chicago’s entertainment venues with a double vinyl of 25 of Chicago’s best bands

Situationchicago supports independent music venues of Chicago so artists always have stages on which to perform. This double vinyl record brings together 25 of Chicago’s best bands/artists to support 25 of Chicago’s favorite live music venues who are closed indefinitely as a result of the pandemic. Available exclusively on bandcamp at situationchicago.com.

Pressed locally and supported by Chicago-based sponsors – Smashed Plastic, Revolution Brewing, Malört/CH Distillery, Dark Matter Coffee, and Nature’s Grace & Wellness – results in a completely Chicago project; and with upfront costs covered, 100% of record sales will be split between the venues to help them survive. The future of the Chicago music community depends on our support, so that all residents of Chicago benefit from the rich and historical music culture that has always, and should continue to, exist here.

Music Venues benefitting from sales of this project (alphabetical order):

Beat Kitchen

Cafe Mustache

Cole’s

Dorian’s Through the Record Shop

Emporium Arcade Bar

Empty Bottle

Fulton Street Collective

GMan Tavern

The Hideout

Liar’s Club

Lincoln Hall

Martyrs’

The Metro

Moe’s Tavern

The Promontory

Reggie’s Rock Club

Schubas Tavern

Silver Room

Sleeping Village

Smartbar

Subterranean

Thalia Hall

Tonic Room

Uncommon Ground

The Whistler