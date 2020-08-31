Help save Chicago’s entertainment venues with a double vinyl of 25 of Chicago’s best bands

Situationchicago supports independent music venues of Chicago so artists always have stages on which to perform. This double vinyl record brings together 25 of Chicago’s best bands/artists to support 25 of Chicago’s favorite live music venues who are closed indefinitely as a result of the pandemic. Available exclusively on bandcamp at situationchicago.com.
Pressed locally and supported by Chicago-based sponsors – Smashed Plastic, Revolution Brewing, Malört/CH Distillery, Dark Matter Coffee, and Nature’s Grace & Wellness – results in a completely Chicago project; and with upfront costs covered, 100% of record sales will be split between the venues to help them survive. The future of the Chicago music community depends on our support, so that all residents of Chicago benefit from the rich and historical music culture that has always, and should continue to, exist here.
Music Venues benefitting from sales of this project (alphabetical order):
Beat Kitchen
Cafe Mustache
Cole’s
Dorian’s Through the Record Shop
Emporium Arcade Bar
Empty Bottle
Fulton Street Collective
GMan Tavern
The Hideout
Liar’s Club
Lincoln Hall
Martyrs’
The Metro
Moe’s Tavern
The Promontory
Reggie’s Rock Club
Schubas Tavern
Silver Room
Sleeping Village
Smartbar
Subterranean
Thalia Hall
Tonic Room
Uncommon Ground
The Whistler