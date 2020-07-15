Have your beer delivered by a vintage DeLorean

Voodoo Ranger IPA is taking over the streets of Chicago today to deliver the brand’s newest rotating IPA release, 1985 IPA. Chicago beer fans can order 1985 IPA through Minibar Delivery for the chance to have their beer delivered to them in a gigawatt time machine.

For a chance to participate in this one-day-only event, beer and ‘80s fans alike can sign up now with Minibar Delivery and schedule an order for 1985 IPA for delivery between the hours of 2-7pm. A selection of lucky fans will receive their delivery via a gigawatt time machine.

New Belgium Brewing, the 4th largest craft brewery in the US, released Voodoo Ranger 1985 IPA this spring. This fruit-forward, mango IPA is super hazy, just like the mid-80s, and gaining momentum.

A portion of the delivery proceeds will be donated to the Comp Tab Relief Fund, totaling a minimum donation of $5,000 from Voodoo Ranger. The Comp Tab Relief Fund is a community-based fund created by and for hospitality professionals and will be a collective and equitable source of financial aid and resources for those in Chicagoland immediately affected by statewide closures.