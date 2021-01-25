Finally, it’s your chance to drive the Wienermobile

CHICAGO SCENE: Want to travel the country in style…in the Wienermobile? Now is your chance to attend birthday parties, music festivals, and enjoy being in parades for an (when it’s safe)entire year! The folks at Oscar Mayer are on the hunt for the next group of Wienermobile drivers. We’ll get a BTS look at what it takes to be a “hotdogger” to drive the famous Wienermobile.

You won’t be able to miss this 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels. In fact, there are six traveling across the U.S. right now! Follow them on Instagram @oscarmayer. Hotdoggers wanted, you can find the application and more information here.