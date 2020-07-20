Have you been to the Arena in River North?

Studio Three is taking things outside. Meet the Studio Three Arena. Chicago’s favorite boutique fitness destination has opened a private, 50-person outdoor space perfect for reuniting with your favorite instructors while maintaining a social distance. Studio Three’s world-class instructors will teach bodyweight, yoga, and cardio classes in the wide open arena.

Located at the corner of Orleans and Chestnut (863 N Orleans) in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, the Studio Three Arena takes over an abandoned lot. With the train zipping by overhead and a giant graffiti mural as the backdrop, The Studio Three Arena is iconically Chicago.