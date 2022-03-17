CHICAGO — With 2022 in full swing, it’s important to remember to keep our mind and body healthy. Have you tried a halotherapy spa experience?

Halotherapy uses the benefits of salt and salt caves. Harmony Salt Cave’s mission is to bring a unique spa experience to the Buffalo Grove area where the therapeutic benefits of salt halotherapy improve overall wellness of your mind and body.

In addition to their unique salt caves, they offer a variety of services that complement the salt cave sessions for even more wellness benefits. Some services offered include massage therapy, infrared saunas, and a hand and foot session.

Owner Gary George said the spa is giving a free salt cave session to first responders in Buffalo Grove and Wheeling as a thanks for their hard work during the pandemic. It’s a part of their Harmony Heroes program.

Inside one of the salt caves



For a full list of details on services offered, visit the spa’s website.

Harmony Salt Cave

