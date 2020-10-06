Happy Holidays…in October with this holiday-inspired pop-up

Put Up the Christmas Tree and Call It a Year Pop-Up. Mercadito will transform into a holiday-inspired wonderland for guests to enjoy, complete with over-the-top holiday décor, including Christmas trees, Christmas lights, stockings and more, for festive photo opportunities. Additionally, throughout the duration of the pop-up, guests who visit and wear an ugly sweater will receive 15% off.

Check out other Chicago Scene segments

Think you have a great Chicago Scene idea? Tell us!

To complement the festive space for the pop-up through Sunday, October 11, Mercadito will offer a themed menu of delicious bites and specialty cocktails, which will be available in the main dining room. The Put Up the Christmas Tree and Call It a Year Pop-Up menu will feature Mango Guacamole, Chicken and Mole and Caramel Flan, as well as delicious libations for guests to sip, including Candy Cane-tini, with candy cane-infused tequila, italicus and strawberry; Sleigh All Day, made with a homemade, traditional Mexican pineapple “kombucha” and tequila reposado; and Kristkindle Ponche, a twist on the classic Mexican Christmas punch spiked with Don Julio Blanco and served warm. Food items range in price from $10 – $12 each and all specialty cocktails are $14.50.

Highlighting the best of south-of-the-border taquerias and cantinas with local and seasonal ingredients, Mercadito currently offers a limited menu of award-winning tacos, signature guacamoles, killer margaritas and more. Open for indoor dining, patio dining, takeout and delivery, Mercadito’s hours are Sunday – Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Thursday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. The restaurant also offers Happy Hour Monday – Friday from 2 – 6 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.mercaditorivernorth.com and follow Mercadito on Facebook and Instagram.